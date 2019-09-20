Music Producer Mark Ronson Has Come Out As Sapiosexual

Looks like music producer Mark Ronson is into smart people.

During an interview with 'Good Morning Britain' Ronson revealed that before the show he was discussing the terminology of "sapiosexual" backstage with producers, he then said he identifies as that.

The term sapiosexual is someone who finds intelligence and the human mind to be the most sexually attractive feature for a potential sexual relationship. Apparently, Ronson didn’t know there was a word for the way he felt.

“We were all arguing backstage in the dressing room with a couple of your producers. And yes, I feel like I am identifying as sapiosexual. Yeah, I didn’t know that there was a word for it.”

Last year Ronson divorced French actress Joséphine de La Baume and just a few months ago Ronson confirmed that he was dating Saturday Night Live talent executive Rebecca Schwartz.

Via: Out