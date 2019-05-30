‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Mark-Paul Gosselaar Opens Up About Cast Fights And TV Show Reboots

We’ve all been waiting to hear if the cast of ‘Saved By The Bell’ will get back together for an official reboot of the series. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar says he not interested in rebooting the show.

While talking with The Hollywood Reporters Awards Chatter podcast, he mentioned how he and his co-stars would butt heads while on set and what his thoughts are about of all these TV show reboots coming out.

"That's the question isn't it? I have no idea. I'm OK, I mean me personally, never seeing a reboot ever again. I like original content…I don't need to see these reboots, me personally, I don't know the desire to see any of these reboots. If it was a good product that I thought wouldn't tarnish the original product, yeah, I'm open to hearing anything. I love what they've done with Cobra Kai. That type of reboot is what I would be interested in exploring."

Gosselaar did say that he’d be okay with doing another bit on Jimmy Fallon. He then went on about how the producers would have to sit him and the rest of cast down and hash out their differences on set.

"Sometimes we loved each other and sometimes we hated each other. There were moments where Peter Engel had to sit us down and say, ‘Guys we have to film a show here,' because sometimes we weren't talking to each other…because of the romantic entanglements and maybe you would piss of Tiffani and because Tiffani's friends with Mario, now Mario's not talking to me. And vice versa, something happened between Mario…It was a very small universe that we lived in and that we operated in."

Do you think a Saved By The Bell reboot would be good or should the cast just make another appearance on the Tonight Show?

Via: E! Online