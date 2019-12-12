Here's How Much Mariah Carey Makes Every Year For 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Every year when the holiday's roll around, there is one thing for certain: you're going to hear Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You".

And hear it more than once.

Since it's release in 1994, the song seems to become popular more and more each year, and it's already at #18 on the Billboard Top 100 for 2019.

But the most amazing thing about the hit tune, is how much Carey rakes in each year from that one song alone.

According to The Economist, it was reported that in 2017 she made close to $60 million in royalties.

Now the exact amount she makes off the song kept under wraps, but it has been reported that she's making at least a minimum of $500K in the UK each year. So if someone were to add up all the total amounts in royalties from other countries around the world plus the U.S., that $60 million figure begins to make sense.

-story via radio.com