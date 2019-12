Since the song's release 25 years ago, Mariah Carey's holiday hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You'' is sitting at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 for the first time.

In 2017, it reached Hot 100's top 10 and rose to its prior #3 spot last year.

It's the first holiday hit to reach the top since "The Chipmonk Song" from 1958-59.

Video of Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You (Official Music Video)

-story via billboard.com