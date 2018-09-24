Never Park Your Car In The Marching Band's Practice Lot
September 24, 2018
Categories:
Dang! Band kids are strong as heck!
Long story short, this is why you should never park in the marching band's practice area.
This had to be tuba section right?
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
25 Sep
JT at Albertsons Albertsons
25 Sep
Advance Screening of SMALLFOOT AMC NorthPark
27 Sep
Billy Kidd at Albertsons Albertsons
28 Sep
Goodguys 26th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals Texas Motor Speedway
28 Sep
JT and Billy LIVE from the State Fair of Texas State Fair of Texas