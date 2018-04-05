Marc Jacobs Proposes to Boyfriend With a Flashmob at Chipotle

Marc Jacobs is officially engaged! The fashion designer proposed to his longtime partner Charly Defrancesco with a flashmob inside a Chipotle in New York City. The pair has shared a video of the proposal. Defrancesco shared his excitement with an Instagram post of the video thanking everyone who helped in the process.

Before the proposal, Jacobs distracted Defrancesco with a group of dancers dancing to Prince's hit "Kiss." Of course, many loved the casual take on a marriage proposal and others commented on the love for Chipotle.

Congrats to @themarcjacobs and @CharDefrancesco! A match as perfect as Chips and Guac. https://t.co/3OhwMDOt4P — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 5, 2018

He must really love guac https://t.co/WkUKLuQEcL — Page Six (@PageSix) April 5, 2018