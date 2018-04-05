Marc Jacobs Proposes to Boyfriend With a Flashmob at Chipotle
Marc Jacobs is officially engaged! The fashion designer proposed to his longtime partner Charly Defrancesco with a flashmob inside a Chipotle in New York City. The pair has shared a video of the proposal. Defrancesco shared his excitement with an Instagram post of the video thanking everyone who helped in the process.
Before the proposal, Jacobs distracted Defrancesco with a group of dancers dancing to Prince's hit "Kiss." Of course, many loved the casual take on a marriage proposal and others commented on the love for Chipotle.
And this happened...”Charly Defrancesco will you marry me”? #flashmobatchipotle #moves THANK YOU everyone for making this happen video @plural_nyc @LaurenGerrie @seandon212 #1800newbold And to my Ride or Die fiancé @CharDefrancesco I LOVE YOU❤️ pic.twitter.com/cRAqpLK7nA— Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) April 5, 2018
GET READY FOR THE ALL TIME GAG!!!!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. @laurengerrie #moves crew @1.800.newbold @chipotlemexicangrill @plural_newyorkcity @seandon212
