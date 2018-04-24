Marathon, Texas Is Home To The World's Smallest Target

It's always fun to learn a little something new about the great state of Texas!

If you're from Texas, you probably already know about the Prada store in Marfa. But did you know there's a tiny Target in Marathon?

Unfortunately, this Target doesn't sell food, drinks, or even clothes. It's nothing but an empty storefront, which used to be an old railroad structure.

Now, if you're wondering how it got there...that's a great question! As far as we know there is no affiliation with Target and it's been a mystery as to who put the big red bullseye on the front and side of the building. So far, no artist has come forward to claim their artwork.

How cool would it be if Target swooped in and posted up a vending machine in there?!?!?!?!