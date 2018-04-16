Marathon Runner Becomes The First American Woman to Win Since 1985

April 16, 2018
Desiree "Desi" Linden has won the Boston Marathon, a feat that hasn't been accomplished by another woman since Larsen Weidenback did so in 1985. The winning is also incredible given the cold and rainy conditions during the event. Linden represented the United States at the Olympic marathon in 2012 and 2016. The most notable part of the marathon was Linden's incredible sportsmanship. The runner stopped to help Massachusetts native Shalane Flanagan at the beginning of the race who wasn't feeling well and needed to find a restroom. Linden waited to Flanagan and helped her build the momentum back up again. 

Linden finished the marathon with a time of 2 hours 39 minutes 53 seconds. You can watch the emotional end to the marathon as Linden crosses the finish line below. 

Twitter also flooded Linden with congratulations. 

