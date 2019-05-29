‘This Is Us’ Actress Mandy Moore Climbed 17,700 Ft To Mt. Everest Base Camp

All last week Mandy Moore was making her way through Nepal, just to reach the Mt. Everest base camp that sits 17,700 ft. above sea level.

The ‘This Is Us’ actress documented her adventure with friends Ashley Streicher and Chase Weideman and guides Melissa Arnot Reid and Eddie Bauer. In all of Moore’s posts, she took time to reflect on her journey and all the people who have made history climbing the mountain and those who never made it back.

A climb to the top of Mt. Everest takes about two months. Instead, Moore climbed to the Everest Base Camp, which sits at 17,700 ft. above sea level. Moore wrote how appreciative she was of those who do make the full climb.

This isn't the first time the actress has made an impressive climb up a mountain. Last year Moore successfully climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro.

