‘This Is Us’ Actress Mandy Moore Climbed 17,700 Ft To Mt. Everest Base Camp
All last week Mandy Moore was making her way through Nepal, just to reach the Mt. Everest base camp that sits 17,700 ft. above sea level.
The ‘This Is Us’ actress documented her adventure with friends Ashley Streicher and Chase Weideman and guides Melissa Arnot Reid and Eddie Bauer. In all of Moore’s posts, she took time to reflect on her journey and all the people who have made history climbing the mountain and those who never made it back.
There is so much magic in these mountains. They represent adventure in the grandest form and in a language all their own. The idea of standing at the base of the world's tallest peak with @eddiebauer, a brand that has been outfitting record-setting climbers since the beginning - from the first American ascent in 1963 (Jim Whittaker) to our guide @melissaarnot, the first American Woman to ascend and descend Everest without oxygen, is truly beyond my wildest imagination. Traversing this terrain has its challenges. Breathing at altitude, for instance, is not easy. One of the greatest gifts/lessons that Melissa simultaneously bestowed on us during this trek was the fine art of pressure breathing. It makes all the difference as you climb higher. It’s essentially a big inhale and a sharp, forceful exhale, like you’re blowing out a candle across the room, to open up your lungs, allowing you to use more oxygen, etc... Besides hydration and staying nourished, breathing is THE vital key in the fight against altitude sickness. It’s also a major takeaway that I will be employing back to the real world whether I’m in the midst of a tough workout or a weird day. Mind blown. So as we weaved around the Himalayas from 14,400ft-16,200ft-17,600ft: this particular technique was essential in propelling us forward. Needless to say, this part of the world holds a very special place in @melissaarnot’s heart so her willingness to share it, as well as her time, knowledge and endless trove of stories were so appreciated by all of us lucky enough to walk alongside her this past week. Her belief in our abilities to keep moving and ultimately make it to the base of the Mighty, Mighty Mt. Everest was so powerful. Spoiler alert: we made it!!! It’s impossible to be lucky enough to arrive at the foot of these mammoth peaks and not be attuned to the palpable energy of all of those who came before and lost their lives in these mountains. The wave of emotion: respect, reverence, appreciation....that washed over us as we took in the prayer flags and yellow domed tents of basecamp AND sat on the rocks regarding the chortens that dot the hillside of the Tukla Pass the day before, profoundly
One of the reasons I’m passionate about working with @eddiebauer is due to the authenticity of their programs - they've been supporting @thejuniperfund since its inception, understanding that we must support the mountain communities that support us. Founded by two @eddiebauer guides (Melissa Arnot & David Morton), the Juniper Fund provides financial support, vocational training and small business grants to the families of local workers who are killed working in the Himalayas. This week we’ve gotten a small glimpse into the impact on the lives of the families that TJF supports with the help of Eddie Bauer and other partners. • This week over 400 people summited Everest and around HALF of them were local workers. @thejuniperfund supports families of those workers when things go wrong- to contribute or learn more see link in bio. #whyihike #ebpartner
A climb to the top of Mt. Everest takes about two months. Instead, Moore climbed to the Everest Base Camp, which sits at 17,700 ft. above sea level. Moore wrote how appreciative she was of those who do make the full climb.
I went into this Everest viewing trek relatively blind. Not unprepared, mind you...but I wanted to venture forward into the unknown with an open mind and heart and as free of expectations as possible. I also knew we were in extraordinary hands with our friend/ @eddiebauer alpine guide and Everest extraordinaire @melissaarnot (she’s summited 6 times and guided the Basecamp trek between 35-40 times so this isn’t her first rodeo). Once we arrived in Kathmandu and had our de-brief about what the next 10 days of our life we’re going to look like, it became abundantly clear that this experience was going to be one of physical discomfort, personal challenge AND fundamental spiritual growth. Sign me up. We also decided as a group to refer to our trip as a Everest viewing trek incase our plans deviated from the original goal of making it to base camp, placing greater importance on the journey and not the destination. In addition to living out this bucket list dream, being gently placed in this middle of this extraordinary country of Nepal and bearing witness to the customs and culture of the Sherpa people has been spellbinding. So much to take in, in every way. 3 days in, I’m writing this from 11,500 feet, tucked away in the terraced village of Namche (also known as the Sherpa center of the Khumbu Valley) as transparent clouds of mist seem to obscure our view of the hustle and bustle below and then just as quickly, glide away to reveal the towering peaks of Kongde Ri and Kwande La. We’ve been acclimatizing here for the past 2 days, taking on some day treks to help prepare our bodies and breath for the travels ahead. Not sure what awaits us on the road today but this group is in it all together (with all the snacks and milk tea one could ever want)! Stay tuned.... #whyihike #ebpartner
This isn't the first time the actress has made an impressive climb up a mountain. Last year Moore successfully climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro.
Via: Entertainment Weekly