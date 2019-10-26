Man Saves Nail Clippings For A Year And Turns Them Into An Engagement Ring

A man in China decided to custom make his own engagement ring.

No doubt a wonderful way to show your true love, but he decided on a rather odd material for both the ring and the diamond.

His own fingernails.

The man saved his clippings for about a year, grinded them into a powder, melted them, and formed and polished them into a ring.  It really is an amazing, disgusting process!

He is going to make some lucky lady extremely happy or grossed out!  Maybe both.

Via Must Share News

