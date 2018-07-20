Man Steals Date's Car, Proceeds To Take Another Woman Out

Ok, have you ever had a bad first date story worse than this?

Memphis woman Faith Pugh picked up Kelton Griffin one evening to go out for dinner. Griffin asked if she could stop by a convenience store to pick him up a cigar. When Pugh entered the store, Griffin took off.

Already, pretty bad first date.

Later on in the evening, Pugh received a text from a friend informing her that Griffin had just asked her out on a date! He wanted to take her to a drive-in theater...in Pugh's car!

Pugh showed up with the police to the drive-in, and Griffin as arrested on the spot.

Now Griffin will have a third date to look forward to...a court date!

Via 6 ABC