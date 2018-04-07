Man Stabbed In Bar Fight Orders Another Drink With Knife Still In Back

A 27-year-old man got into a bar fight with his 20-year-old compadre at the Beerwah Hotel in the Sunshine Coast in Australia.

The pair were eventually kicked out of the bar, but the fighting continued outside, and even escalated. It escalated to the point where the 27-year-old man was stabbed in the back! Literally! The fight eventually broke up, and each man went his separate ways. The victim obviously went to the hospital right away, right?

Nope.

He popped back into the bar for another round before calling the police. He ordered another drink with the knife still in his back! He then called the police and was transported to a local hospital where he is reportedly in stable condition. According to the authorities, the two men were "known to each other," and no charges have been levied yet as the police continue their investigation.

And yes, authorities did confirm a "substantial" amount of alcohol was involved in the scuffle.

Via News.com