Man In Speedo Is Kicked By A Horse, After Multiple Signs Tell Him Not To Pet Wild Horses

July 22, 2019
Billy Kidd
Guy Petting A Horse

Photo By Getty Images

If you see a sign warning against something dangerous, you should probably do as it says and not ignore it. 

Assateague Island, off the coast of Maryland, is home to over 300 wild horses. One man who was visiting the beach ignored the signs posted around warning people not to pet the wild horses. 

He paid the ultimate price and was kick right in the groin after going up to a pony and touching it. One beachgoer happened to record the incident; what makes the video even funnier is that the gentleman who was kicked happened to be wearing a Speedo. 

Check out the hilarious video below. 

Via: New York Post

