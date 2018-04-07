Man Selling "Lucky Unicorn Nipples" To Bring You Good Luck

Danny Ruxton is a 31-year-old entrepreneur who is the mad genius behind the latest good luck charm everyone needs: Lucky Unicorn Nipples.

According to Ruxton, the Lucky Unicorn Nipples do "absolutely nothing," apart from bring you good fortune if you happen to "flick ’em, rub ’em, or suck ’em’."

Perfect.

FROM EARLIER: Entrepreneur hoping lucky unicorn nipples will hit the high street https://t.co/jFhxsALLsZ pic.twitter.com/X9Q5vuyfFS — KentOnline (@Kent_Online) April 6, 2018

The Lucky Unicorn Nipples are white and fluffy balls, complete with a couple of small, sparkly, spiral tweets, and believe it or not, they took Ruxton over a year to complete. Ruxton said, "There’s so much tat and rubbish in gadget shops, why not have some unicorn nipples as well – everyone loves unicorns. Because they can sit on the counters they’ll be a great impulse buy for people. You can flick there or even at your work desk. Obviously unicorns do exist and their nipples must be magical. Once you locate them and get a hold of its nipples it’ll bring you luck. You can’t put a price on luck."

No word yet on when the Lucky Unicorn Nipples will be available for purchase, but we'll keep our eyes open!

Via Metro