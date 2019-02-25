Guy Broke Into A House While Wearing A Gorilla Suit

Guess that’s one use for a gorilla suit?

Police in Sulphur, Louisiana received calls about a person in an all black suit sneaking through residents yards. Officer Mel Estess with the Sulphur Police told KNOE 8 News that when officers arrived at the scene they discovered a man looking through windows of homes.

The man later identified as Jeremie Moran broke into a house once officers gave him a verbal command to stop. When the officers searched the home, they found Moran hiding under a mattress wearing a gorilla suit.

This gorilla didn’t want to be taken out so easily, so he put up a fight.

When officers attempted to place handcuffs on Moran, he resisted and managed to break free. Police were able to regain control and placed him under arrest. Moran is being charged with resisting a police officer with force or violence, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, and wearing a mask or hood in public places.

Maybe pick a different Halloween costume the next time you go sneaking around the neighborhood. What costume would you have worn?