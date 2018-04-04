Man Got Tired Of Waiting In Line At The DMV, So He Ordered A Domino's Pizza

Is there anything more dreaded than the DMV line? It doesn't matter what time of day you go, there is always a line. As a good rule of thumb for any activity, you should eat a little something before you go. Why? Because you never know how long you'll be gone.

However, there are times when extreme hunger can get those creative juices flowing. In this case, a little Domino's delivery will cure what ails you.

Sometimes, we find a hero among men. Can we get a slow clap for this guy?