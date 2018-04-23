Man in Giant T-Rex Costume Proposes to Girlfriend During Marathon

A true testament of love! A man proposed to his longtime girlfriend during the London Marathon this past weekend while wearing an inflatable T-Rex costume. A reporter was able to chat with the couple moments after the proposal and discovered the two have been together for 8 years. His girlfriend was running for Team Roary in the marathon, so it only made sense to have a T-Rex there. 

When asked by the reporter was the best thing was about his now fiance, "Roary" said, "She's jsut the best. She's supported me through everything." 

Of course the internet loved the proposal and shared the joy with the couple. 

