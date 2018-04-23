Man in Giant T-Rex Costume Proposes to Girlfriend During Marathon

A true testament of love! A man proposed to his longtime girlfriend during the London Marathon this past weekend while wearing an inflatable T-Rex costume. A reporter was able to chat with the couple moments after the proposal and discovered the two have been together for 8 years. His girlfriend was running for Team Roary in the marathon, so it only made sense to have a T-Rex there.

When asked by the reporter was the best thing was about his now fiance, "Roary" said, "She's jsut the best. She's supported me through everything."

It's not everyday you get engaged to a dinosaur... --



Congratulations! Just look at that rock ----#LondonMarathon #GetInspired pic.twitter.com/0D0sco5E60 — BBC Get Inspired (@bbcgetinspired) April 22, 2018

Of course the internet loved the proposal and shared the joy with the couple.

Man in a dinosaur suit just proposed to his girlfriend at the Marathon. Sometimes I love this country. — Matt Tate (@MattWTate) April 22, 2018

Only in the UK will you have a marathon proposal like this one. Congrats to the happy couple. pic.twitter.com/Vm05kYCeef — Malcolm Wood (@woodmally1979) April 22, 2018