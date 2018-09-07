Man Fined $124 For Kicking A Seagull Who Tried Taking His Burger

A lot of us out there have horror stories of being attacked by birds, and typically its cause we have food that they want.

One man in New Hampshire is now paying the price for taking his food back from a bird. Nate Rancloes was returning to his spot at the Hampton Beach when he discovered a seagull trying to eat burger and fries. In an attempt to save his burger, Rancloes kicked his leg at the bird to shoo it away.

One bystander saw that the bird was limping away and notified the authorities. According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game, the seagull is federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Rancloes will now have to pay a small fine of $124.

Via: FOX 4 News