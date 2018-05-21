Man In Florida Spent 4 Hours in His Underwear On The Roof Of A Wendy's

They're pretty wild in Florida.

Over the weekend a Wendy's restaurant in St. Augustine, Florida had to close early after a man climbed up to the roof, and stripped down to his underwear. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office sent out a tweet to let the public know they were responding to the odd situation.

According to WTLV, the unidentified man had an argument with someone and became irate. He then made his way up to the roof, where he started yelling at onlookers, and stripped down to his underwear. He spent four hours on the roof before rescuers were able to bring him down safely.

Who knew Wendy's could get so lit on the weekends?