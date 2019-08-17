Guy Is Arrested After Dumping Tons Of Dirt Onto And Inside His Girlfriends Car

August 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Front End Loader

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News
That's Jacked Up
Trending

This is definitely not how you get back at girlfriend for showing up in someone else’s car.

Police in Florida arrested a man after it was reported that he dumped a massive amount of dirt onto and inside his girlfriend’s car.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office the man, 20-year-old Hunter Mills called his girlfriend to come out to an excavating company so the two could talk. Mills girlfriend showed up in a 2010 white Cadillac that didn't belong to her.

When Mills asked whose car it was and she refused to answer the question, he took a front-end loader and dumped tons of dirt onto the car. Unaware that the front window was open the front console, and air vents were filled with red dirt. 

Luckily no one was hurt; when police arrived on the scene they arrested Mills. He has been charged with felony criminal mischief.

Don't try this at home kids. 

Via: NBC New York

Tags: 
Red Dirt
girlfriend
Boyfriend
Florida
Man
Dumped
Car
Front End Loader

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes