Man Dressed As Domino's Pizza Employee Tries To Rob Ft. Worth Domino's

NBC 5 reports that Friday afternoon, 22-year-old Andrew Peppers visited Domino's pizza and decided he wanted far more than pizza.

Ft. Worth Police received a call from Domino's Pizza at the 8800 block of Camp Bowie Blvd., saying someone was attempting to rob the store.

When Ft. Worth Police arrived, they founnd Andrew Peppers, dressed in a Domino's shirt, hat and ready to take far more than extra pepperoni.

Peppers was arrested, taken to Tarrant County Jail, and bail was set at $25,000.

Peppers now faces aggravated robbery charges, and zero pizza.