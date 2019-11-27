Man Dies After Being Licked By His Dog

A 63-year-old man in Germany passed away after contracting a rare infection after he was licked by his dog.

He seemed to be a very healthy man and his infection was caused by capnocytophaga canimorsus, a bacterium that is most commonly found in the mouths of dogs and cats. It is transmitted to humans in extremely rare cases. The bacteria is known to be transmitted through an animal bite, but weirdly enough the man had not been bitten in this case.

"He had been touched and licked, but not bitten or injured, by his dog," reads the paper, produced by doctors from the Red Cross Hospital in Bremen, Germany.

When the bacterium was transmitted the man only showed flu like symptoms.​ He then began to develop an acute disorder that caused blood spots, bruising and discoloration of the skin. The man was treated in intensive care but his health continued to deteriorate. He ended up loosing his life to multiple organ failure.

"Pet owners with instance flu-like, symptoms should urgently seek medical advice when symptoms are unusual," wrote the doctors.

The type of bacterium, capnocytophaga canimorsus, is "completely normal flora of a dog's mouth and usually doesn't cause any sort of significant disease. However, in the wrong place, at the wrong time, in the wrong patient it can lead to severe infections rarely," said Dr. Stephen Cole, a lecturer in veterinary microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.

Via: CNN