Man With World's Longest Fingernails Cuts Them After 66 Years

In 1952, Shridhar Chillal was told off by a teacher for messing around with a friend in a class and accidentally breaking the teacher's nail.

At the time, the teacher told Chillal he'd never understand what it means to take care of long fingernails, so Chillal took that as a challenge. He stopped cutting his nails completely. For almost 70 years in fact. Chillal said, "I don't know whether the teacher is dead now or not but I would definitely like to say that the thing for which you scolded me, I took it as a challenge and I have completed the challenge and now, I am here."

For 66 years, Chillal grew his nails, nabbing the Guinness World Record in the process.

We are sad to say, however, that after 66 years, Chillal finally cut his nails. The decision was difficult, and one not made lightly, but Chillal knew that they would be maintained and taken care of by Ripley's Believe It or Not!, who have decided to display the nails at their museum in New York.

The five fingernails that India's Shridhar Chillal grew for 66 years are displayed at Ripley's Believe it or Not in New York, July 11, 2018. -- @Lucas_Jackson_ pic.twitter.com/BnxI5yKWe8 — Reuters India Photos (@IndiaPhotos) July 12, 2018

Here's how India's Shridhar Chillal appeared in our 1992 book - this week he finally cut off the remarkable fingernails he's been growing for 66 years. Watch > https://t.co/uoEv6gHF10 pic.twitter.com/YxPwoSd3eT — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) July 12, 2018

Growing the nails caused permanent damage in Chillal's left hand, resulting in his fingers being permanently fused together. Still, he was able to work as a photographer for a government agricultural magazine for 22 years. He is also married, with two children and three grandchildren.

