A Man Created A Glitter Bomb Amazon Package To Stop Thieves After Having A Package Stolen From His Home

There is nothing sweeter than revenge, and for one for one man, his revenge comes in the form of a glittery mess. After having a package stolen from his home, Mark Rober, a NASA engineer, came up with a plan to deter the next burglary attempt. He created a trap, making a fake Amazon package that had a glitter bomb inside, and would emit a stench, all while recording the culprit all at once.

Video of Package Thief vs. Glitter Bomb Trap

The first package stolen from Mark Rober’s home was captured on home surveillance video. After going to the police, and offering up the video of the woman stealing the package from outside his front door, he was told they could not investigate. That is when he decided to take matters into his own hands, creating the perfect booby trap.

Joined by his friend Sean Hodgins, who makes custom circuit boards, the two worked on the fake package for six months. What they planned on creating was a high tech box that could shoot glitter, dispense “fart spray” and record video using four hidden phones when opened. Rober, who is an avid YouTuber, posted a video showing the package in use.

Mark Rober, who worked on NASA’s curiosity rover, used his skills to not only make the perfect thief deterrent, but also was able to capture the best of the theft attempts. After receiving a notification at work that the package had been activated, Rober followed the gps to find a glittery mess. The video captured a man being covered by glitter while shouting profanities, clearly upset that his car will now be covered in glitter, which is almost impossible to clean.

The video then goes on to show other theft attempts that were halted by the trick package. According to Rober, “The moral of the story is just don't take other peoples' stuff. Not only is it not cool, but on the plus side, you'll never find yourself in this situation.” Hopefully Rober can find a way to get more of these glitter packages out there, so more package thieves are stopped.

