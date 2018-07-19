Man Crashes $300,000 Car Less Than A Day After Having It Delivered

The McLaren 720S is one of the most powerful cars on the road. Thanks to its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the car can go from 0 to 60 in 2.5 seconds, and has top speeds nearing 212 mph. None of that matters when you collide with a tree, however.

A Virginia man did just that, unfortunately. And to make matters worse...the car was only just delivered...less than a day before he crashed it. And to make matters double worse...a McLaren 720S costs around $300,000.

Yeah...that one hurts.

Purchased Friday. Totaled Saturday. This McLaren 720S, costing around $300,000, was destroyed today in Great Falls because of speed. The driver was taken to the hospital with thankfully only non-life threatening injuries. A reminder to slow down, or it could cost you. pic.twitter.com/XhC3LKRY1t — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 14, 2018

The driver was transferred to the hospital thankfully with no life-threatening injuries, but unfortunately, the same can't be said for his checkbook.

Via New York Post