Man Crashes $300,000 Car Less Than A Day After Having It Delivered

July 19, 2018
The McLaren 720S is one of the most powerful cars on the road.  Thanks to its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the car can go from 0 to 60 in 2.5 seconds, and has top speeds nearing 212 mph.  None of that matters when you collide with a tree, however.  

A Virginia man did just that, unfortunately.  And to make matters worse...the car was only just delivered...less than a day before he crashed it.  And to make matters double worse...a McLaren 720S costs around $300,000.  

Yeah...that one hurts.

The driver was transferred to the hospital thankfully with no life-threatening injuries, but unfortunately, the same can't be said for his checkbook.  

