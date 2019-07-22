Man In Clown Mask Made A Stop At The Beach During Hour Long Police Chase

July 22, 2019
Billy Kidd
Guy Buried in the sand

Photo BY Getty Images

On Saturday the California Highway Patrol received a call about a car traveling under the speed limit. When authorities found the vehicel a man was seen sitting on the roof wearing a clown mask and hold a toy chainsaw. 

When officers tried to pull the vehicle over the car sped up to 70 MPH. The chase ended when the car approached a dead end. The driver of the vehicle was detained but the man in the clown mask fled to the Beach. Sky cameras caught the man running through the Venice boardwalk. 

He eventually made it to the beach, at one point the man in the clown mask stopped to help bury a random beachgoer in the sand. The guy in the sand gave him a high five for his effort, a large crowd soon started to follow the masked man as police caught up. 

The man was arrested on the beach; he was later identified as 40-year-old Damik Disdier. 

Talk about a weird day in California. Check out the footage from the chase down below. 

Via: FOX 11 News 

