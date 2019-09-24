Video Shows Man Catching A Fish Outside Whataburger During Tropical Depression Imelda

We always hear of people fishing in the street when it starts to flood. It’s very rare that we actually see someone catch something.

While the waters were rising in Houston last week a man caught a fish while outside a Whataburger. ABC 13 was out covering Tropical Depression Imelda and stumbled upon a man who caught a fish flopping around the feeder roads on I-45.

He just so happened to be across the street from a Whataburger, where he was showing it off. The gentleman said he planned on cooking the fish when he got home. Check out his catch in the video down below.