UK YouTuber Colin Furze built a working Landspeeder. It is based on Luke Skywalker's Tatooine transport in 1977’s A New Hope. You can see it in action in the video.

Video of JET POWERED STAR WARS LANDSPEEDER

In the past, he has made headlines for building the AT-ACT Walker and a Tie Fighter.

Video of GIANT Star Wars AT-ACT

Via Entertainment Weekly