Man Blows Up Backyard To Fight Off Roaches

October 23, 2019
Billy Kidd
It's no secret that roaches can be one of the most annoying pests to get rid of.  Once you get an infestation it almost seems impossible to get rid of the little creeps.  

Well, this man was not about to play around and let his roach problem get out of control.

And in his attempt to rid himself of them, he blows up his backyard instead.  

Check out the video below!  

-story via barstoolsports.com 

