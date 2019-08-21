Man Bit By Crocodile Once Owned by Fidel Castro

An aquarium party sounds like a great idea until a guest decides to get too close to the animals. A man was bitten by a crocodile recently while giving a speech at a crayfish party at a Sweden Aquarium. However, this wasn’t any crocodile. It was a crocodile once owned by Fidel Castro.

The injured man was attending a traditional crayfish party in Sweden when the crocodile bite occurred. The man was giving a speech at Stockholm’s Skansen Aquarium while standing in the restricted area. In the middle of his speech the crocodile bit the man’s arm injuring the man. Luckily there were three doctors at the party.

“He had his arm over the glass barrier, which is about two meters high. One of the Cuban crocodiles saw it and came and just jumped up and grabbed his lower arm," said the owner of the Skansen Aquarium, Jonas Wahlström. The crocodile is one of two Fidel Castro gifted to a Russian cosmonaut, and the aquarium has been breeding the Cuban crocodiles since. Lucky for the man, the crocodile lost grip after about 10 seconds, and he only sustained minor injuries.

Via CNN