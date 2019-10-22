Man Becomes Drunk After His Belly Makes It's Own 'Beer'

A 46 year old man has something quite odd happening within his body.

A rare condition known as auto-brewery syndrome is taking place through out his gastrointestinal system and basically causes him to become drunk with out actually drinking any alcohol.

He began to show signs of the condition as far back as 2011, but it wasn't until recently that he had proper physicians check him out after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Doctors found the fungus Saccharomyces cerevisiae also known as brewer's yeast in his system and found that he had been eating so much carbohydrates, that his stomach was fermenting those carbs and turning it into the brewer's yeast. Which as most of us know, happens when alcohol like beer is made.

After taking anti-fungal medication and cutting out carbs for about 6 weeks the condition finally subsided.

-story via womansday.com