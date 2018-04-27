Man Arrested For Practicing Karate on Park Swans

A man was arrested Thursday morning for animal cruetly charges. According to witnesses and Orlando Police, 34-year-old Rocco Mantella was practicing karate on swans that inhabit Lake Eola. According to WFTS Tampa Bay, many reports came in from witnesses saying they saw Mantella kicking the swans "as hard as possible." Mantella also reportedly kicked a sleeping duck. One even noted that Mantella say the person nearby and laughed before continuing to hurt the animals.

Florida police say Mantella had been out of jail for only a few days before being booked back in on animal cruetly charges.