Man Arrested For Drugs, Caught Filling Up A Bathtub With Potatoes

James Johnson may have an ordinary name, but the man is far from normal... Police arrested Johnson at Travelodge for possession of narcotics including, including MDMA and other similar designer drugs.

Hotel staff first alerted police after Johnson walked through the lobby wearing a women's bra over his shirt and carrying a sack of potatoes. Apparently Johnson had been on a five day MDMA bender and at some point thought it would be a good idea to fill up the hotel bathtub with potatoes...

Johnson plead guilty to intent to supply drugs and was sentenced to 18-month community order, which includes a nine moth drug rehabilitation program.

Via Mirror