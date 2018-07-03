Man Accidentally Texts Cop To Set Up Marijuana Deal

This might be the easiest open and shut case ever for the Fairfax County Police Department.

One of their officers received a text from an unknown number one night looking to sell some marijuana. Obviously, that gentleman had the wrong number and unknowingly set him up for a police sting.

The detective on the other end continued the text exchange, scheduled a meeting, and the man was arrested for having in his posession more than a pound of marijuana. After obtaining a warrant, a search of the man's home yielded another pound of marijuana.

Police did not release the man's name, but he is being charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Via NY Post