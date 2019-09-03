Maid Of Honor Wears Inflatable T-Rex Costume To Sister’s Wedding

The maid of honor should never upstage the bride at her wedding, but when your sister is getting married, and says you can wear anything, you might as well take advantage of it. In a now viral photo, a maid of honor can be seen standing next to the bride, wearing an inflatable T-Rex costume. In her hilarious Facebook post, the maid of honor claimed to “regret nothing.”

Christina Meador was asked to be the maid of honor at her sister, Deanna Adam’s, wedding. When she was told she could wear anything, Meador wanted to do something she knew her sister would enjoy. While most would assume wearing a T-Rex costume to a wedding would upset the bride and groom, the maid of honor says her outfit didn’t upstage or offend the newlyweds.

“Well, she did say ‘anything,’ and if I'm spending more than $50, I want it to be a dinosaur costume, because they're fantastic and I've always wanted one. I sent her a text so that she could have a laugh - surprisingly she was OK with it!” said Meador. The photo has now garnered thousands of likes and comments and has spread through the internet. This will most likely give plenty of maids of honor ideas, but hopefully they run it by the bride first.

