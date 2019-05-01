‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Named The Best Film Of The Decade

As we race through 2019, all the lists of the best things from the last decade will soon begin to flood the internet. Some critics decided to get a head start, putting out their list of the decades best films. Some big names made the list, along with some great indie flicks, and of course some surprises.

Taking the top spot on the first critics’ poll of best films of the decade was George Miller’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’ While this many of this decade’s films were beloved for their visual effects, Mad Max gets the nod on this list. The film starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron was both a financial and critical success, being nominated for six academy awards.

Of course, not everyone was thrilled with the list. This list was compiled using 250 critics, programmers, academics and filmmakers, asking them to list their five best films released between January 2010 and April 2019. However, it seems everyone these days is a critc.

Check out the rest of the top 20 below:

1. “Mad Max: Fury Road” (George Miller)

2. “The Tree of Life” (Terrence Malick)

3. “Moonlight” (Barry Jenkins)

4. “Boyhood” (Richard Linklater)

5. “The Social Network” (David Fincher)

6. “The Master” (Paul Thomas Anderson)

7. “Roma” (Alfonso Cuarón)

8. “Phantom Thread” (Paul Thomas Anderson)

9. “A Separation” (Asghar Farhadi)

10. “Inside Llewyn Davis” (Joel Coen)

10. “Get Out” (Jordan Peele)

12. “Under the Skin” (Jonathan Glazer)

12. “Carol” (Todd Haynes)

14. “Margaret” (Kenneth Lonergan)

14. “Toni Erdmann” (Maren Ade)

16. “Uncle Boonmee” (Apichatpong Weerasethakul)

17. “Twin Peaks: The Return” (David Lynch)

18. “Her” (Spike Jonze)

18. “Call Me By Your Name” (Luca Guadagnino)

20. “The Act of Killing” (Joshua Oppenheimer)

20. “Inception” (Christopher Nolan)

20. “Holy Motors” (Leos Carax)

