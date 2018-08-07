Macaulay Culkin Looking Healthy During Interview With Joe Rogan

Macaulay Culkin is looking healthy during his interview with Joe Rogan.

He sat down with Rogan on his podcast talking about his current life.

He currently lives with his girlfriend and pets. He talked about visiting Thailand where his friend, Seth Green, was directing a movie and Culkin had some parts to this project.

While over there, he was under heavy antibiotics for 10 days after getting a stomach worm while over there.

Culkin tells Rogan that he doesn't pursue acting anymore, but if and when a gig pops up and is offered, he takes the chance. He's open to producing and directing a movie in the future if an opportunity comes.

He was offered a part in The Big Bang Theory, but respectfully declined the offer three times.

He's a man of leisure, where he spent a few years living in Paris and recently came back to the United States.

He is financially stable and during his free time, he loves to write and paint.

He does have a comedy website and a podcast, where his writers and himself produce content to the site.

He is now in a much better and healthier place.