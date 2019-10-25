Macaulay Culkin Dances On Stage With Lizzo During Her Concert

Superstar Lizzo shocked everyone at her Los Angeles concert earlier this week when she brought out a surprise guest.

The ‘Juice’ singer invited actor Macaulay Culkin to the stage where she challenged him to a dance-off.

It might seem a bit odd to see these two together, but as it turns out their very close. Lizzo toured with Culkin and his band back in 2014, he even made a cameo in her music video ‘Faded.’ It's safe to say the two are very good friends.

While on stage the ‘Home Alone’ actor did the sprinkler with her dancers. Check out the video from her concert down below.

