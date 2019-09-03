Cheerleader Gets Nailed With The Ball During College Football Game

September 3, 2019
Billy Kidd
College football is now in full swing. 

On Monday night, Notre Dame took on the Louisville Cardinals in Louisville. In the end, the fighting Irish prevailed with a victory of 35-17. Before taking home a win, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book fired the ball out of bounds in the fourth quarter hitting a Louisville cheerleader right in the face. 

Footage from the play shows the cheerleader Elizabeth Scott, spotting the ball at the last minute and immediately dropping her pom-poms the moment she's hit. Check out the video from the play below. 

Scott later tweeted out that she was having a good attitude about being hit with the ball and that she broke her nose. 

Via: USA Today

