'The Lost Boys' Stars Reunite For Picture More Than 30 Years After Film's Release

Corey Feldman posted the snapshot from DFW.

May 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Brent Perniac/AdMedia

The stars of The Lost Boys converged in DFW recently at Fan Expo Dallas 2019.  It's hard to believe it's been 32 years since the cult clasic was released in 1987!

In the picture (below), you can see (from left to right), Kiefer Sutherland (52 years-old: he played the vampire leader), Corey Feldman (47 years-old: Edgar Frog the vampire hunter) and Jason Patric (52 years-old: the fresh vampire Michael Emerson).

Funny enough, Corey Feldman was added to the list of celebrity guests at expo at the last minute.

FOUND BOYS: ALTHOUGH WE DIDNT GET A CHANCE 2 DO A PUBLIC PHOTO OP DUE 2 IM GUESSING THE FACT THAT I WAS ADDED @ THE LAST MIN, WE STILL HAD A CHANCE 2 HAV A QUICK HELLO, & POSE 4 1 PIC OF THE 3 OF US ALL 2GETHER! JUST LIKE OLD TIMES! PICTURED HERE #KEIFERSUTHERLAND #JASONPATRICK #NEVERGROWOLD #NEVERSAYDIE #LOSTBOYSREUNION #RIPCHAIM

Source: Inquisitr

