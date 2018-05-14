Locals Claim This Gas Station Is Pumping Water Instead Of Fuel

Soaring gas prices may not be the only thing North Texan's have to worry about when filling up...

Turns out you also have to watch out for water in the feul. More than seven people have fallen vicim to mysterious breakdowns after filling up at the Mobil Gas Town in Springtown. Water may be a harmless substace but it can wreak havoc on engines, costing coustomers hundreds in repair costs.

The team at NBC DFW obtained an invitory report on March 5th, which confirmed that the tanks had nearly 64 gallons of water mixed into the regualr gas. The Mobile Gas Town owner claims the water must have been due to a heavy rain day. The owner went on to say that the tanks have since been cleared and are now water free.

Via NBC DFW