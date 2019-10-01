Local Bakery Is Competing On Food Network's 'Halloween Wars'

October 1, 2019
Billy Kidd
Halloween Cake

Photo By Getty Images

Her cakes are so creative!

October just started and Halloween is in full swing. Over the weekend The Food Network began showing ‘Halloween Wars’, where five teams of bakers compete and show off their skills for a grand prize of $50,000. 

One of the contestants is from here in DFW. Haley Popp is the owner and design artist at the Hive Bakery over in Flower Mound. Her cakes are such a work of art that you might find it hard eating them. 

So far Haley made through the first week, she told the Cross Timbers Gazatte that she couldn’t reveal if she won or not, only that The Food Network liked her so much that she was invited to be apart of another one of their shows. 

‘Halloween Wars’ airs every Sunday on The Food Network at 8 PM now through Halloween. 

