Lizzo's Tiny Purse Stole The Red Carpet At The AMA's This Weekend

November 25, 2019
lizzo

Rich Fury / Staff

The red carpet at any awards show always gives artists and actors a chance to show off any unique accessories they have for the night.  

And this weekend at the American Music Awards, R&B artist Lizzo may have just raised the bar with her tiny purse.  

@maisonvalentino bag big enough for my fucks to give. Big body bitch in a Valentin-HO custom look for @amas ---- . . . Squad✨ @marko_monroe @iwantalexx @theshelbyswain @erierilady @maisonvalentino @lorraineschwartz @stuartweitzman

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

-story via cnn.com   

 

