Live Nation To Introduce Facial Recognition At Concerts

Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, recently announced a host of new features at their Q1 investor call. The most notable of the new features is facial recognition, from Blink Identity.

With this new technology, you won't ever need a printed or digital ticket. In fact, you won't even need to scan your face. The technology will match your ticket to your image. Concert goers will be able to simply walk into the venue "at full walking speed, without having to slow down or look at the camera."

Blink claims that the camera will then match your image against a large database, all in half a second.

This feature would without question make the concert experience far more convenient. But a large number of people have raised privacy concerns. China has already implemented facial recognition at public venues, but for the purpose of identifying criminals.

Via Mashable