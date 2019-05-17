Kelly Ripa Slams ‘The Bachelor,’ Begins Feud With Show’s Host And Creator

Kelly Ripa is coming after Bachelor Nation. The ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ host attacked the ABC series, ‘The Bachelor’ on her show this week. Now a full on feud has broken out, with ‘The Bachelor’ host, Chris Harrison shooting back at Ripa after her comments.

Look out #BachelorNation ⁦@KellyRipa⁩ is coming after you and your “disgusting” Monday night habit. https://t.co/pcAw0MtPOr — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) May 15, 2019

The feud began earlier this week when Kelly Ripa’s cohost, Ryan Seacrest announced current Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, would be appearing on the show Thursday. Ripa did not hold back, telling the audience, “Guys, you know how I feel about this show. It disgusts me.”

Her remarks did not sit well with host of ‘The Bachelor’ Chris Harrison and creator Mike Fleiss. Both sent out tweets calling out Kelly Ripa, with Fleiss’ tweet even suggesting his show helps pay Ripa’s salary.

The tweets from Bachelor Nation did not stop Kelly Ripa, as when Hannah Brown made her appearance on the show, Ripa told her, “You blink twice, I will get you out of here. All you have to do is look at me and blink, and I will show you the way.” It seems this feud will continue as neither side seems to be backing down.

Via Uproxx