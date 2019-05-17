Kelly Ripa Slams ‘The Bachelor,’ Begins Feud With Show’s Host And Creator

The ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ Host Made Negative Comments About The Reality Show This Week

May 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Kelly_Ripa

Admedia, Inc

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Movies & TV

Kelly Ripa is coming after Bachelor Nation. The ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ host attacked the ABC series, ‘The Bachelor’ on her show this week. Now a full on feud has broken out, with ‘The Bachelor’ host, Chris Harrison shooting back at Ripa after her comments.

The feud began earlier this week when Kelly Ripa’s cohost, Ryan Seacrest announced current Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, would be appearing on the show Thursday. Ripa did not hold back, telling the audience, “Guys, you know how I feel about this show. It disgusts me.”

Her remarks did not sit well with host of ‘The Bachelor’ Chris Harrison and creator Mike Fleiss. Both sent out tweets calling out Kelly Ripa, with Fleiss’ tweet even suggesting his show helps pay Ripa’s salary.

The tweets from Bachelor Nation did not stop Kelly Ripa, as when Hannah Brown made her appearance on the show, Ripa told her, “You blink twice, I will get you out of here. All you have to do is look at me and blink, and I will show you the way.” It seems this feud will continue as neither side seems to be backing down.

Via Uproxx

Tags: 
Kelly Ripa
the Bachelor
The Bachelorette
Ryan Seacrest
Chris Harrison
Mike Fleiss

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes