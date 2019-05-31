Talent Show Has Kids Sing ‘Twinkle Twinkle’, One Kid Takes Over And Sings The Imperial March

May 31, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Kid in a Darth Vader mask

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

What was supposed to be Twinkle twinkle little star, somehow turned into the Imperial March.

Someone posted a video on Twitter of a school talent show going a little of the rails. During a performance of 'Twinkle twinkle little star', a little boy took over the microphone and began singing The Imperial March from Star Wars. You know Darth Vader's theme song. 

The video was posted on Sunday and has been viewed more than 8 million times. It was then re-tweeted by Luke Skywalker himself. The Star Wars actor Mark Hamil tweeted that, ‘The Dark Side is strong in him! #AnotherRoyaltyForJohnWilliams.” At one point he pushes the little girl standing next to him away from the microphone. 

The video is hilarious and will definitely brighten up your day, check it out below. 

Via: Mashable

