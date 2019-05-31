Talent Show Has Kids Sing ‘Twinkle Twinkle’, One Kid Takes Over And Sings The Imperial March

What was supposed to be Twinkle twinkle little star, somehow turned into the Imperial March.

Someone posted a video on Twitter of a school talent show going a little of the rails. During a performance of 'Twinkle twinkle little star', a little boy took over the microphone and began singing The Imperial March from Star Wars. You know Darth Vader's theme song.

The video was posted on Sunday and has been viewed more than 8 million times. It was then re-tweeted by Luke Skywalker himself. The Star Wars actor Mark Hamil tweeted that, ‘The Dark Side is strong in him! #AnotherRoyaltyForJohnWilliams.” At one point he pushes the little girl standing next to him away from the microphone.

The video is hilarious and will definitely brighten up your day, check it out below.

Sometimes when I need to laugh, I think about the time my cousin’s son took over a group rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to sing the Imperial March pic.twitter.com/wnjy2rZFFQ — erin gibson (@actuallyerin) May 26, 2019

Via: Mashable