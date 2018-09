Jason Felts, Chief Brand Officer for KAABOO stopped by to chat with JT & Billy Kidd just before the press conference for KAABOO Texas 2019 at The Star in Frisco (Cowboys HQ). While the lineup for KAABOO Texas won’t be announced until January, Jason was able to outline the awesome experience ahead of one Jack-fm listener at KAABOO Cayman 2019. Click HERE for your chance to win & listen to the interview for more!