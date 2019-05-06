The 10 Most Requested Rock Songs At Funerals

Can you guess what the number one rock song that gets requested the most at a funeral is?

Some of the most requested songs might shock you. Co-Op Funeral Care has released their list for the most requested songs at funerals for 2019.

The top five songs overall remained the same since the 2016 list was revealed. Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ is still number one, followed by Andrea Bocelli and Eva Cassidy ‘Time to Say Goodbye’.

As for the top 10-rock song, there was a little shake-up since the last list came out. Led Zeppelin and Meatloaf still take the top two spots, while Queen dominated the list with the most requested songs, they also had two songs jump up on the list. Check it out below.

Stairway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin Bat Out Of Hell- Meatloaf Don’t Want To Miss One Thing- Aerosmith Who Wants To Live Forever- Queen The Must Go On- Queen Knocking On Heavens Door- Guns N Roses Wish You Were- Pink Floyd Highway To Hell- AC/DC Another One Bites The Dust- Queen Bohemian Rhapsody- Queen

What do you think of the list? Would you request any of these songs at your funeral?

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock