Here’s The List Of The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2019

April 4, 2019
Billy Kidd
Parents seem to be picking some very different names for the children this year. 

Last year the most popular baby names for girls were Olivia and for boys it was Atticus. According to Nameberry, they calculate their popularity list based on which name pages attracted the most views this year.

Names Atticus and Olivia dropped down to the number three spot this year, while Posie and Milo have jumped to the number one spots. Check out the list below. 

Top names for girls 

  1. Posie
  2. Isla
  3. Olivia
  4. Aurora
  5. Maeve

Top names for boys

  1. Milo
  2. Jasper
  3. Atticus
  4. Theodore
  5. Asher

At least these names are short and easy to spell. Would you use any of these names for your kid? Or do you think new parents are coming up with some crazy unique names? 

