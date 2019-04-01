3 Of The Most Desirable U.S. Cities For Millennials Are In Texas

Before you scroll to see what city is the number one choice for millennials, can you guess which one it might be? We’ll give you a hint, you're probably living in the number one city right now.

Millennials are a generation defined as anyone born between 1980 and 2000. A survey done by the housing market data group Meyers Research has determined which top 10 cities young folks are flocking to the most.

They ranked the most desirable cities for millennials based off of job growth, total employment, cost of living, wage potential, quality of life, fun and affordable housing.

Though Austin is the most fun city in the state of Texas, more people are moving to Houston than Austin. The number one city that millennials are moving to is Dallas, Texas. According to their survey, the quality of life, cost of living and employment is what's making Dallas is the most desirable city for millennials.

Check out the full list down below.

Dallas, Texas Houston, Texas Austin, Texas Phoenix, Arizona Orlando, Florida Denver, Colorado Washington, D.C. Raleigh, North Carolina Seattle, Washington Nashville, Tennessee

Via: U.S. News